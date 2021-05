NGX All-Share Index down nearly 4% in May



Nigeria’s equities market has lost almost four per cent this month on the back off persistent sell-offs. Seun Arambada, Senior Analyst at Meristem joins CNBC Africa for a recap on major activities at the local bourse this month. PUBLISHED: Mon, 31 May 2021 14:19:19 GMT

