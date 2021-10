Share

NGX All-Share Index gains 6% in Q3

The NGX All-Share Index recorded a 6.1 per cent gain in the third quarter of the year. As the fourth quarter takes shape, investors are looking forward to the release of the 9-month earnings, but will that be enough to sustain the momentum from the third quarter? Rotimi Fakayejo, Capital Market Analyst, joins me to discuss the outlook for Q4.

Tue, 05 Oct 2021 14:31:15 GMT