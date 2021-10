Share

Nigeria at 60: Together Shall We Be

In October 2020, Nigeria celebrated its 60th anniversary since independence and, as it looks back at its triumphant journey to becoming Africa's largest economy, this documentary Nigeria 60: Together Shall We Be looks ahead at the promise of increased prosperity and growth. The documentary features interviews with top Nigerian business leaders and politicians.

Fri, 01 Oct 2021 11:53:42 GMT