Share

Nigeria bond yields drop further

Traders say bond yields dropped further today, as demand by local investors continue across the curve. For next week however, traders are expecting buying interests to persist as unmet bids from the Primary Market Auction should filter into the secondary market given the improved supply in the bond space. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a recap of trading activities this week.

Fri, 23 Jul 2021 14:11:06 GMT