Nigeria central bank worried about FX supply not naira valuation

ABUJA, Sept 7 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s central bank is worried about boosting dollar supply on the currency market and not valuation of the naira, its director of monetary policy Hassan Mahmud said on Tuesday.

The naira hit a record low of 532 to the dollar on the unofficial or black market on Monday, with dollars hard to come by following the central bank’s recent actions to channel demand from the unofficial market, where the naira is trading at much lower levels.

“We are not really bothered much about valuation. What we are worried about is the supply side and the confidence in the system,” Mahmud told a virtual investor conference.

Nigeria is battling dollar shortages brought on by low oil prices following disruptions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank has devalued the currency three times since March 2020, but the naira has continued to weaken.