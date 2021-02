Nigeria exits recession as economy grows 0.11% in Q4

Nigeria’s economy has technically exited the recession as the economy grew by 0.11 per cent in the fourth quarter of the year. However, cumulatively in 2020, the economy contracted by 1.92 per cent. Tunde Adama, Head of Trading at Citi Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

