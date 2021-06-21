Share

Nigeria Fx volatility & performance of mutual funds

Nigeria’s exchange rate is likely to hover between 490 naira to a dollar and 495 naira to a dollar in the near term that’s according to Financial Derivatives. The company also says the recent upward trend in interest rates, especially for the longer tenured instruments has rubbed off on Mutual Funds investors. Juliet Adenuga, Head of Treasury and Financial Institution at FDC joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Jun 21 2021 | 2:31:34 PM