Nigeria: Half-year earnings trickle in

The half-year earnings season are off to a slow start, but the equities market recorded a major listing this week and inflation data for the month of June also hit the market today. Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for a recap of the equities space this week.

Fri, 16 Jul 2021 14:59:36 GMT