Nigeria joins forces with World Economic Forum to fight plastic pollution

Nigeria has officially joined the World Economic Forum’s Global Plastic Action Partnership, GPAP. By joining the platform, Nigeria will work with WEF to launch a National Plastic Action Partnership, based on a promising model that has been piloted in Indonesia, Ghana and Vietnam. The Executive Director of the Global Plastic Action Partnership, Kristin Hughes joins CNBC Africa to discuss the significance of this development in Africa’s fight against plastic pollution.

Thu Jan 28 2021 | 11:53:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)