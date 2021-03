Nigeria looks to deepen broadband penetration with VSAT Policy

The Nigerian government has launched its National Policy on Very Small Aperture Terminal, VSAT. According to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, the initiative is in line with the President’s digital skills and job creation as well as his economic development Agenda. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the significance of this policy and other stories is Olusola Teniola, the Nigeria National Coordinator for the Alliance for Affordable Internet.

