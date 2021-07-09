CNBC Africacnbc africa logo
Nigeria looks to modular facilities to boost access to healthcare

Nigeria needs about 386,000 hospital beds and about $82 billion of investment in healthcare real estate assets to reach the global average of 2.7 beds per thousand people, according to a report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank. This could get boost with the introduction of a customized, mobility-enhanced Modular Healthcare Facility at the Gbagada General Hospital in Lagos, by Alpha Mead Healthcare Management Services. The facility, according to the company seeks to take quality healthcare services to the doorstep of Nigerians and make access to healthcare affordable. CNBC Africa spoke with the Group Chief Executive Officer of Alphamead, Femi Akintunde for more.

Fri, 09 Jul 2021 12:23:35 GMT

