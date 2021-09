Share

Nigeria market watch: Investors upbeat amid forex scarcity

Some traders have attributed the low turnover in Nigeria’s equities market to the forex shortage and the position of the Central Bank of Nigeria on the forex market tracking platform abokiFX. This week, the market has seen a decline in the participation of investors. Oise Ajayi, Team Lead, Research at ARM joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 23 Sep 2021 14:17:22 GMT