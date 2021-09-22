Nigeria raises $4 billion Eurobond on healthy investor demand

ABUJA, Sept 21 (Reuters) – Nigeria raised $4 billion via a Eurobond issue on Tuesday after investors demanded more than four times the amount on offer, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said.

The DMO said the West African country attracted demand of $12.2 billion for the notes, which enabled it to raise the value of its initial offering by $1 billion.

Nigeria opened its order book for the bond offering on Tuesday, aiming to issue the bond next week, according to a notice to investors seen by Reuters.

The West African country issued the debt in tranches of three tenors. It raised $1.25 billion for seven years at a yield of 6.125% and sold a 12-year bond at 7.375% to fetch $1.5 billion. A 30-year tranche of $1.25 billion was sold at 8.25%.