Nigeria seeks to convert 10 trillion naira CBN financing to 30-year debt

As Nigeria sets terms for the conversion of its stock of the Central bank’s overdrafts into long-term notes, Nigeria’s Debt Management Office disclosed to Bloomberg that the 10 trillion-naira debt will be exchanged for 30-year notes issued to the central bank. Meanwhile, Nigeria approved the establishment of a one trillion-naira Infrastructure company to help close the infrastructure gap. Dayo Amzat, CEO of Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 18 2021 | 12:32:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)