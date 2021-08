Share

Nigeria T-bills auction expectations

Ahead of today's treasury bills Primary Market Auction where a total of N51.4bilion will be on offer, traders at Access Bank say they expect an over-subscription of the bills today. Eki Teddy, Member of the Treasury Sales Team at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect from the money markets this week.

Wed, 11 Aug 2021 12:38:06 GMT