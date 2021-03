Nigeria takes delivery of 3.94mn of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines

Nigeria has received almost four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shipped via the Covax facility. This follows the announcement of the release of 279 Nigerian schoolgirls abducted from a boarding school in the Northwestern Zamfara state last week. Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s Representative in Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

