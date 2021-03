Nigeria to collaborate with Egypt on power reforms

Nigeria plans to collaborate with Egypt to overhaul its power grid and distribution systems as part of the Presidential Power Initiative with German engineering company Siemens AG. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this and other developments in Nigeria’s Power sector is Oti Ikomi, CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman of Proton Energy.

