Nigeria Wants 30% Of Its Power Supply To Come From Renewable Sources By 2030

According to media reports, Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed that Nigeria is planning to have at least 30 percent of its total electricity supply from renewable sources, majorly solar power in the next nine years.

The vice president was speaking at the inauguration of a 1.12MW Solar Hybrid Project at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi on Thursday.

The West African country also plans to reduce carbon emission by 20% by 2030.

According to a report by This Day, the Vice President Osinbajo noted that the ongoing projects being executed by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) were critical to the achievement of that objective and reduction of Nigeria’s carbon footprints.

Osinbajo said that this is in line with the globally endorsed Climate Change agenda and Nigerian President’s Buhari administration’s effort to connect more communities to off-grid power and reliable energy sources, writes Vanguard news.

According to reports, around 85 million people lack access to electricity in the West African country.

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum says that as the country recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the government should use this particularly unique moment to reset and accelerate progress on delivering sustainable energy.

WEF says that the pandemic has highlighted the deep divide in Africa on energy access progress.

In March 2020, The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Nigerian government launched the National Electrification Project (NEP).

The project sought to tackle Nigeria’s critical energy access shortfalls, writes Africa Oil and Power.com.

