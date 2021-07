The CEO of the Nigerian Exchange says the listing of the Guaranty Trust Holdings sends the right signal that the exchange is open for business and that the exchange in a post-demutualised world will be the right platform for corporates who are keen on transparency. GT Holdings Co now joins FBN holdings, Stanbic IBTC Holdings and FCMB Group in operating a holding company structure, but what are the benefits? Ayodeji Ebo, Head of Retail Investment at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.