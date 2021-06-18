Nigerian bourse on course for 1st negative weekly return in 2 weeks Nigeria’s equities market is on course to post a weekly negative return, the first in two consecutive weeks after the paltry gains from Wednesday and Thursday trading sessions failed to offset the 1.66 per cent decline recorded on Tuesday. Olayemi Olamofe, Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Jun 18 2021 | 14:20:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Fri Jun 18 2021 | 14:20:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

