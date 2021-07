Share

Nigerian cement makers H1 earnings impress

As half-year earnings trickle in, Nigerian cement makers are off to a good start with Dangote Cement reporting a 51 per cent rise in the group's profit after tax, BUA Group also reported an impressive 24.6 per cent rise in profits. Investment Analyst Moses Hammed joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 30 Jul 2021 14:48:47 GMT