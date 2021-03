Nigerian equities in red weighed down by industrial sector

The last trading day of the week at the Nigerian Exchange is set to close on a negative note weighed by losses from the industrial index. The Exchange witnessed the listing of a seven year, 162.5 billion naira Sukuk by the Debt Management Office. Joining CNBC Africa for a look at this week’s trading is Ebuka Agulue, Research Analyst at Meristem Securities.

Fri Mar 19 2021 | 15:16:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)