Nigerian equities market up 1.2% in June Nigeria's equities market is trading in positive territory in the month of June as the NGX All-Share Index is up 1.2 per cent month to date. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Tijani Oladipupo, Head of Business Advisory at Norrenberger.

Wed Jun 09 2021 | 14:22:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Wed Jun 09 2021 | 14:22:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

