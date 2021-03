Nigerian equities watch: Bears hold sway in first week of March

It has been a week for the bears at the equities market in Nigeria, as the NSE All-Share Index posted just one session of gains all week. Muktar Mohammed an Analyst at Assar Investment joins CNBC Africa to discuss what’s driving sentiments at the local bourse.

Fri Mar 05 2021 | 14:16:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)