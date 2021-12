Share

Nigerian equities YTD performance up 5.4%

The local equities market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited is finding its way back up, as it hits 5.4 per cent Year to Date, heading for another week of positive return. Tijani Oladipupo, the Head, Norrenberger Advisory Partners, joins CNBC Africa for a review of the equities market.

Thu, 09 Dec 2021 14:19:33 GMT