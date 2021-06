Nigerian fixed income review: Investors anticipate higher returns as sell-offs persist



Yields at Nigeria’s fixed income market are expected to advance, particularly on medium to long term instruments as investors continue to anticipate higher returns and sell-offs persist. That’s according to traders at UBA. Dumebi Udegbunam, Fixed Income Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more. PUBLISHED: Wed, 02 Jun 2021 14:14:25 GMT

