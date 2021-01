Nigerian lawmakers open two-day public hearing on Petroleum Industry Bill

The Nigerian Senate commenced a two-day public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill today. The Senate President Ahmed Lawan says the parliament aims to pass the much-awaited bill by April or May this year. Chinwendu Enechi, Associate Director at Andersen Tax Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon Jan 25 2021 | 21:58:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)