Nigerian lawmakers pass long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill

Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill has finally been passed by both chambers of the National Assembly nearly 13 years since its conception. The much-anticipated bill which consist of 318 clauses, divests the regulatory powers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and approves three per cent contribution to the host communities. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the expected impact on Nigeria's oil and gas industry are; Kola Karim, the Chairman of Shoreline Group, Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PWC Nigeria and Adeoye Adefulu, Partner at Odujinrin and Adefulu.
Fri, 02 Jul 2021 12:34:10 GMT

