Nigerian market watch: Stocks to watch out for ahead of Q3 earnings

Investors appear to be taking positions ahead of the release of the third quarter earnings. This was evident last week as the Nigerian equities market touched its peak volume level with strength coming from tremendous trade activities in the shares of First Bank Holdings, which also reported its biggest daily volume since the inception of the year. What would investors eye ahead of the release of third quarter earnings? Tijani Oladipupo, Business Head at Norrenberger Advisory, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon, 27 Sep 2021 14:32:38 GMT