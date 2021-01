Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to retain its key rate at 11.5 per cent and left all other policy parameters unchanged at today’s meeting. CNBC Africa's Wole Famurewa analysed the MPC's decision with Bismarck Rewane the CEO of Financial Derivatives, Abdulrahman Yinusa, a Former of CIBN Council Member and Nnamdi Nwizu, the Co-managing partners of Comercio Partners.