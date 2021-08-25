Nigerian tribunal orders Multichoice to pay 50% of disputed $4.4 bln tax bill

ABUJA, Aug 25 (Reuters) – A Nigerian tax tribunal ordered the local unit of South Africa’s pay-TV company Multichoice to pay 50% of a disputed 1.8 trillion naira ($4.38 billion) tax bill relating to previous years, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said on Wednesday.

The deposit of 50% of the sum was a condition that had to be fulfilled by Multichoice Nigeria Ltd before the tribunal could hear a full appeal on the matter, the FIRS statement said.

Multichoice Nigeria, a division of a South African group, provides DSTV, a cable TV product that is popular in Nigeria.

The statement came after the FIRS said in July it had instructed banks to freeze the accounts of Multichoice because the company had refused to grant access for the tax auditors to its servers.