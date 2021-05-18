Nigeria’s Buhari asks parliament to approve $6.18 bln of new external borrowing

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Photo: via Flickr

ABUJA, May 18 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari asked parliament on Tuesday to approve new external borrowing of $6.18 billion this year.

Nigeria will seek to raise $3 billion or more in Eurobonds as part of the new debt, the president wrote in a letter to parliament detailing the borrowing plan.

The money will partly be used to finance Nigeria’s 2021 budget deficit, going to projects in the power, transport and agriculture sectors, as well as education, health and defence, said Buhari.

Nigeria had planned a Eurobond issue early last year after raising $2.86 billion through its sixth such sale in 2018, but decided to defer the 2020 sale due to market turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Catherine Evans)