Nigeria’s Central Bank keeps key interest rates unchanged (Full Speech)

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has voted to retain the benchmark interest rate at 11.5 per cent, whilst keeping all other monetary parameters constant. According to the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, while reading the communique at the end of the monetary policy committee meeting on Tuesday, the manufacturing PMI rose to 47.3 per cent, while non-manufacturing PMI rose to 47.5 per cent in October.
Tue, 23 Nov 2021 16:58:28 GMT
