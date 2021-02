Nigeria’s Central Bank plans to set up commodities exchange

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele, says plans are on-going to commence operations of a commodities exchange within the next 90 days once the necessary approvals are obtained. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the implication of this and for an outlook on Nigeria’s Agric sector this quarter is Kola Masha, Managing Director of Babban Gona.

Mon Feb 01 2021 | 14:38:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)