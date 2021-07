Share

Nigeria’s DMO lists additional units of FGN bonds

The Debt Management Office has listed additional units of the Federal Government bonds issued in May and June at the Nigerian Exchange and also offered for subscription a two year and three-year saving bond for 8.8 per cent and 9.8 per cent per annum. Bukky Aregbesola, Heda of Fixed income at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week review of trading at Nigeria’s fixed income and fore market.

Wed, 07 Jul 2021 11:56:35 GMT