Nigeria’s DMO to roll over T-Bills worth N81.7bn

Activities at the treasury bills market are skewed towards the Primary Market Auction today, where the Debt Management Office plans to offer treasury bills worth 81.7 billion naira across tenors. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed income trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week breakdown of the money markets.

Wed, 30 Jun 2021 14:41:29 GMT