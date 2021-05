Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx market review



Traders at UBA says they expect investors at Nigeria’s fixed income market to continue to act on the expectation of higher yields by staying away from longer duration amidst volatility. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more. PUBLISHED: Fri, 28 May 2021 14:35:12 GMT

