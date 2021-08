Share

Nigeria’s fixed income & FX market watch

Analysts say the currency market has been operating on a mild note following the CBN’s move to discontinue the sale of FX to BDC operators. Seun Ameye, Fixed Income trader at Citi Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to give insight as to how this week is shaping the fixed income and FX space.

Thu, 05 Aug 2021 14:39:24 GMT