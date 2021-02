Nigeria’s food inflation sub-index crosses the 20% mark

Analyst say the rise in Nigeria’s food inflation sub-index to 20.6 per cent year-on-year reflects the impact of insecurity in the major food-producing states, as well as disruptions in supply chains. Chike Nwagwu, CEO of Novus Agro joins CNBC Africa to explore Nigeria’s food inflation trend.

Wed Feb 17 2021 | 12:06:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)