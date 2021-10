Share

Nigeria’s headline inflation drops to 16.6% in September

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows Nigeria's headline inflation rate dropped 0.38 per cent lower to 16.6 per cent year-on-year for the month of September. Meanwhile the naira depreciated by 165 basis points to 422 naira to the greenback at the Investor and Exporter FX window on Thursday. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Bonds Trading at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 15 Oct 2021 14:13:36 GMT