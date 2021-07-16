Nigeria’s house of representatives approves finalised Petroleum Industry Bill

The Nigerian House of Representatives has approved and passed the report on the Petroleum Industry Bill after minority lawmakers staged a walkout of the chamber today to address journalists over grey areas in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. This comes after the Senate approved the reconciled version of the Petroleum Industry Bill on Thursday. The lawmakers are to harmonize the bill and transmit it to the President. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this development is a Senior Partner at Gbenga Biobaku and Co, Gbenga Biobaku.