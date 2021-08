Share

Nigeria’s inflation drops to 17.38% in July

Nigeria’s inflation rate slowed for another month in July, dropping to 17.38 percent from the 17.75 percent recorded in June. How much impact will this have on investors sentiments this week? Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 17 Aug 2021 14:14:42 GMT