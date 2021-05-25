Nigeria’s MPC holds all policy parameters constant: Post-analysis



Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep all policy parameters in place including the benchmark interest rate at 11.5 per cent at its third meeting earlier today. Joining CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa for a post analysis of the decision are; guests Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, and member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Gregory Kronsten Head- macro and fixed income research at FBNQuest, Mohamed Abu Basha, Director and Head of Macroeconomic Research at EFG Hermes and Chamberlain Peterside, CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors. PUBLISHED: Tue, 25 May 2021 16:30:30 GMT

