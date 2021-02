Nigeria’s PMI declines sharply in January

FBNQuest’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for Nigeria showed a sharp decline to 44.5 index points January from 55 points in December. FBNQuests PMI report notes that the decline is a familiar seasonal low seen in January. Chinwe Egwim, an Economist at FBNQuest Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

