Nigeria’s president says Boko Haram fuelled by unemployment, poverty

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari says the nation has a problem of unemployment with lots of youths looking for what to eat while the level of poverty is almost unimaginable. In a televised interview with local media platform Arise news, on security, President Buhari noted that the Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria was largely fueled by youth unemployment and poverty. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the comments on the state of the economy are, Emmanuel Odiaka, CEO of ECOB Capital and Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital.