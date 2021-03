Nigeria’s unemployment rate surges to 33.3%

Nigeria’s official unemployment rate surged to 33.3 per cent in Q4 2020 and neighbouring Botswana had a slight jump in Inflation with their rate now at 2.4 per cent. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 16 2021 | 10:57:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)