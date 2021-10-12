Nigeria’s vice president urges central bank to review FX management strategy

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian naira banknotes are seen in this picture illustration, September 10, 2018. Picture taken September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/Illustration/File Photo ABUJA, Oct 11 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s central bank needs to review its foreign exchange management strategy and ensure that the naira’s valuation reflects market reality, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday.

Nigeria has several exchange rates operating in parallel, a system put in place during a 2016 oil price crash because the government was seeking to avoid a large official devaluation of the naira as a matter of national pride. Osinbajo urged the central bank to rethink its demand management policy, which it has used to restrict imports in an attempt to manage pressure on the currency. “I think we need to move our rates to be as reflective of the market as possible. This… is the only way to improve supply (of dollars),” the vice president said.

He was speaking at a mid-term retreat of government ministers chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more: Why Nigeria’s central bank won’t ease its grip on the naira Osinbajo said the naira had since June been trading at 411 to the U.S. dollar on the official market, supported by the central bank, and at 565 naira on the black market, where it trades more freely. “We can’t get new dollars into the system, where the exchange rate is artificially low,” he added.