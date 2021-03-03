Northern Blockade: Food scarcity looms in South-West Nigeria

The President of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria, AUFCDN, has been detained by the Department of State Services over the blockade of foodstuff and cattle from the North to Southern Nigeria. The Union had embarked on a strike over alleged harassment and extortion of its members by security personnel. The Union had also demanded that the Federal Government pay 475 million naira as compensation for the destruction of lives and property during the #EndSARS protest. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chairman of Best Food Farms joins CNBC Africa for more.

