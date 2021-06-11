Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows immune response against Beta variant

June 11 (Reuters) – Novavax Inc said on Friday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed immune response and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant, which was originally identified in South Africa, in three animal and human studies. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

