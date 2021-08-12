Share

NTB PMA oversubscribed

The Treasury Bill Primary Auction of the CBN was oversubscribed with rates declining. Ayodeji Ebo, Head, Retail Investment at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for more.
Thu, 12 Aug 2021 14:56:03 GMT
